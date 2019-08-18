Bader hits two homers as Memphis gets past Iowa 14-2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Harrison Bader hit two of the Memphis Redbirds' five home runs in a 14-2 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday. The Redbirds swept the four-game series with the win.

Dylan Carlson, John Nogowski and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Redbirds.

The home runs by Bader, both solo shots, came in the third off Adbert Alzolay and in the fifth off Craig Brooks.

Memphis left-hander Austin Warner (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alzolay (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings.