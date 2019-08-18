Reynolds’ homer leads Myrtle Beach to 3-1 win over Salem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Luke Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 3-1 win over the Salem Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Reynolds, part of a three-run inning, gave the Pelicans a 2-1 lead before Aramis Ademan hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the top of the first, Salem grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Fitzgerald that scored Garrett Benge.

Erling Moreno (6-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Salem starter Daniel Gonzalez (5-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game.