Espinal hits walk-off triple, State College beats Auburn 4-3

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Stanley Espinal hit a walk-off triple with one out in the seventh inning, as the State College Spikes beat the Auburn Doubledays 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Brylie Ware scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single.

The triple by Espinal capped an improbable comeback for the Spikes, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Matt Duce hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Doubledays took a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth when Ricardo Mendez hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Enmanuel Solano (2-7) got the win while Bobby Milacki (0-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Doubledays, Mendez homered and singled, driving home two runs.