Lewis’ homer leads Arkansas to 7-1 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Kyle Lewis hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday.

The home run by Lewis scored Donnie Walton and Evan White to give the Travelers a 3-0 lead.

The Travelers later added three runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Logan Taylor hit a two-run home run and Cal Raleigh hit a solo home run, while Walton hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Arkansas starter Logan Gilbert (4-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Fagalde (3-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.