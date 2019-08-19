Rodriguez’s double leads GCL Astros to 4-3 win over GCL Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Nerio Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 4-3 win over the GCL Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The double by Rodriguez scored Colin Barber and Gerry Castillo to give the GCL Astros a 2-1 lead.

The GCL Astros later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Castillo hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Yimmi Cortabarria to secure the victory.

GCL Nationals saw its comeback attempt come up short after Geraldi Diaz hit a sacrifice fly and Junior Martina scored on a passed ball in the fifth to cut the GCL Astros lead to 4-3.

Kevin Dickey (2-1) got the win in relief while Jose A. Ferrer (2-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Nationals failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Viandel Pena doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the GCL Nationals. Leandro Emiliani doubled and singled.