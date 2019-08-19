NBA’s Steph Curry helps Howard U. start Division I golf team

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry attends a news conference at Langston Golf Course in Washington, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, where Curry announced that he would be sponsoring men's and women's golf teams at Howard University. AP Photo

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is helping Howard University launch a Division I golf program.

The Golden State Warriors star guard and the school announced the six-year partnership Monday.

The specifics of his contribution were not disclosed.

Howard officials say they plan to have women's and men's golf teams for the 2020-21 academic year.

The school had a Division II golf program in the past, along with intercollegiate and intramural club teams.

The 31-year-old Curry, who has won three NBA championships with the Warriors, says he decided to get involved after meeting a Howard student who had been trying to get the university to have a golf team.

Curry says "it's tough" to hear about students "who have the talent but don't have a fair shot at the game."

