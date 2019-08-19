Sports
Nunez hits walk-off single, DSL Tigers1 beats DSL Phillies White 4-3
, (AP) -- Alberoni Nunez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Tigers1 defeated the DSL Phillies White 4-3 on Monday.
Adonis Figuereo scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Adinso Reyes.
Earlier in the inning, Reyes doubled, scoring Joswel Soriano to tie the game 3-3.
The DSL Phillies White took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Raulyn Blanc hit a two-run single.
Maximiguel Rudecindo (4-1) got the win in relief while Edinso Aleman (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Albert Jerez singled twice, also stealing a base for the DSL Phillies White.
Comments