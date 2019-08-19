Geraldo hits walk-off single, DSL Nationals beats DSL Cardinals Blue 4-3

, (AP) -- Angel Geraldo hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the DSL Nationals defeated the DSL Cardinals Blue 4-3 on Monday.

Yeuri Amparo scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a single by Geraldo.

After DSL Cardinals Blue's Fernando Diaz hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, DSL Nationals answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 3-3.

Reliever Bryan Caceres (3-5) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two to pick up the win. Nelson Prada (5-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while walking one in the Dominican Summer League game.

Amparo singled four times, scoring two runs in the win.

Stranding 12 men on base, the DSL Cardinals Blue did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Darlin Moquete singled four times, also stealing a base for the DSL Cardinals Blue. Diaz doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.