Oswalt leads Syracuse to 1-0 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Corey Oswalt allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Syracuse Mets over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 1-0 win on Monday.

Oswalt (9-3) struck out three to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the fourth inning when Rene Rivera hit a solo home run.

Cole Irvin (5-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The IronPigs were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.