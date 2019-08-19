Zeuch’s no-hitter carries Buffalo to 3-0 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- T.J. Zeuch pitched a no-hitter, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 3-0 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Monday.

Zeuch (4-2) struck out three and walked one to get the win.

In the fifth inning, Buffalo took a 1-0 lead on a single by Santiago Espinal that scored Patrick Kivlehan. The Bisons scored again in the eighth when Andy Burns hit an RBI double and Beau Taylor hit a sacrifice fly.

Griffin Jax (1-2) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out seven to take the tough loss in the International League game.

The Red Wings were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.