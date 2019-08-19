Hernandez’s homer leads Jackson to 6-5 win over Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ramon Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Monday.

The home run by Hernandez gave the Generals a 5-4 lead and capped a five-run inning for Jackson. Earlier in the inning, Pavin Smith hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Seth Beer.

Following the big inning, the Smokies tied the game in the seventh inning when Tyler Payne hit an RBI single, bringing home Roberto Caro.

The Generals took the lead for good in the seventh when Beer hit an RBI double, bringing home Smith.

Jayson McKinley (1-0) got the win in relief while Tommy Nance (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Smokies, Connor Myers singled three times.