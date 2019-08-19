Large’s double leads New Hampshire to 1-0 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Cullen Large hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the New Hampshire Fisher Cats a 1-0 win over the Trenton Thunder on Monday.

Alberto Mineo scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Large.

Joey Murray (2-2) got the win with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, six-hit relief while Greg Weissert (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Thunder were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.