Dewees’ homer leads Iowa to 9-5 win over San Antonio

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Donnie Dewees hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 9-5 win over the San Antonio Missions on Monday.

The home run by Dewees scored Jim Adduci and Trent Giambrone to give the Cubs a 4-3 lead.

Starter Colin Rea (13-3) got the win while Jimmy Nelson (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Travis Shaw doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Missions.