Yanqui, Cintron lift Visalia over Stockton 2-1

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui singled three times, driving home two runs as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Stockton Ports 2-1 on Monday.

Jancarlos Cintron doubled and singled for Visalia.

Stockton tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Robert Mullen hit a solo home run.

Visalia answered in the bottom of the frame when Yanqui hit an RBI single, scoring Cintron.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (7-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Brady Feigl (5-10) took the tough loss in the California League game after allowing two runs and seven hits over five innings.