Holmes, Reyes lift AZL Angels over AZL Giants Black in a 12-7 slugfest

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- William Holmes singled four times, driving home five runs as the AZL Angels topped the AZL Giants Black 12-7 on Tuesday.

Jose Reyes tripled and singled twice with three runs and three RBIs for AZL Angels.

AZL Angels started the scoring in the first inning when Trent Deveaux scored on an error and Jose Guzman scored on a single.

After AZL Giants Black scored a run in the second on a single by Cesar Gonzalez, the AZL Giants Black went up in the fifth inning when Grant McCray scored on a passed ball and Tyler Wyatt hit a sacrifice fly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Angels later added three runs in the fifth, five in the seventh, and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Yeyson Velez (1-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Sonny Vargas (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Giants Black, McCray homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

AZL Angels remains undefeated against AZL Giants Black this season at 4-0.