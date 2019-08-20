Cardinals host the Brewers in division matchup

Milwaukee Brewers (64-61, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-57, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.81 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.44 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee will play on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 32-22 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.98, Jack Flaherty paces the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Brewers are 30-25 in division play. Milwaukee has hit 202 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 41, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats. The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-0. Dakota Hudson secured his 12th victory and Paul DeJong went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Zach Davies took his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 68 RBIs and is batting .259. Dexter Fowler is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 68 extra base hits and has 89 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 15-for-43 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Lorenzo Cain: (oblique).