Funeral home identifies victim of demolition derby crash
Officials have released the name of a Montana woman who was killed when she was hit by a car that left the arena during a county fair demolition derby.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home says 36-year-old DaryLynne Day of Anaconda died Sunday night in Deer Lodge. Funeral services are pending.
Witnesses said a driver competing in the derby lost control of his car, which drove over a chain-link fence. At least seven other people were taken to the hospital.
Day was an emergency medical technician in Powell County.
