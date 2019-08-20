Funeral home identifies victim of demolition derby crash

This Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, image provided by ABC Fox Montana, shows the scene where a woman died after a car flew through a fence into spectators at a demolition derby in Deer Lodge, Montana. The Montana Standard reports at least eight people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a driver lost control of the car. Authorities say a woman in her 40s died at the hospital after being transported from Powell County Fairgrounds in Deer Lodge about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Missoula. Brooke McCarthy

Officials have released the name of a Montana woman who was killed when she was hit by a car that left the arena during a county fair demolition derby.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home says 36-year-old DaryLynne Day of Anaconda died Sunday night in Deer Lodge. Funeral services are pending.

Witnesses said a driver competing in the derby lost control of his car, which drove over a chain-link fence. At least seven other people were taken to the hospital.

Day was an emergency medical technician in Powell County.