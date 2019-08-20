Gimenez’s single leads Binghamton to 4-3 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 4-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Rumble Ponies.

Austin Bossart scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Luis Carpio and then went to third on a single by Gimenez.

Ryan McKenna scored on a forceout in the first inning to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Gavin Cecchini scored on a sacrifice.

Bowie regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Ryan Ripken.

Binghamton tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Gimenez hit a solo home run.

Adonis Uceta (5-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Zach Muckenhirn (3-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Ripken homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Baysox.

With the win, Binghamton improved to 6-3 against Bowie this season.