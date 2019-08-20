Zimmerman’s single leads Mobile to 5-1 win over Chattanooga

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jordan Zimmerman hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 5-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

Brandon Marsh scored on the play to give the BayBears a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Gareth Morgan.

The BayBears later tacked on four runs in the fourth when Brendon Sanger scored on an error and Jahmai Jones hit a three-run double to secure the victory.

Jesus Castillo (6-6) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Chattanooga starter Johendi Jiminian (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Michael O'Neill homered and singled for the Lookouts.