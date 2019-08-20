Lingos leads Lake County to 3-0 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Eli Lingos allowed just two hits over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Lake County Captains over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Lingos (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two.

Lake County scored its runs when Raynel Delgado hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Daniel Schneemann hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Robbie Welhaf (4-7) went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three to take the tough loss in the Midwest League game.

The Whitecaps were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Captains' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.