Carlson, Garcia lead the way for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Dylan Carlson homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Round Rock Express 5-3 on Tuesday.

Adolis Garcia doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for Memphis.

Memphis got on the board first in the third inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Carlson.

After the teams traded runs in the sixth, the Express cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Taylor Jones hit an RBI single and Drew Ferguson drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Redbirds tacked on another run in the eighth when Max Schrock scored on a wild pitch.

Memphis right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Urquidy (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

The Express squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.