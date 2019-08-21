Camacho leads Everett to 3-2 win over Spokane

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Juan Camacho singled three times as the Everett AquaSox topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Tuesday.

Everett took the lead in the first when Trent Tingelstad hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Camacho.

After Spokane scored a run in the fourth, the Indians cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alexander Ovalles hit an RBI double, driving in Blaine Crim.

Brayan Perez (3-1) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Spencer Mraz (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Crim singled three times for the Indians.