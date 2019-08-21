Castro’s homer leads Lancaster to 4-1 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 4-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday.

The home run by Castro, part of a four-run inning, gave the JetHawks a 3-1 lead before Casey Golden hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Inland Empire took the lead on a solo home run by Zane Gurwitz.

Lancaster left-hander Ryan Rolison (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Bradish (5-7) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the 66ers, Gurwitz homered and singled.

Lancaster improved to 14-7 against Inland Empire this season.