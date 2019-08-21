Anderson, Santos lead Pulaski to 6-2 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Madison Santos hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Reid Anderson allowed just three hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Bristol Pirates 6-2 on Wednesday.

The home run by Santos, part of a two-run inning, gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead before Roberto Chirinos hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The Yankees added to their lead in the ninth when Santos hit a two-run triple.

Anderson struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Kevin Milam (1-0) got the win in relief while Ryan Troutman (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.