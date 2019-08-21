Roberson, Hollins lead Clinton to 9-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Bubba Hollins doubled and singled twice, and Josh Roberson allowed just three hits over six innings as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-0 on Wednesday.

Roberson (2-4) struck out six to get the win.

Clinton scored three runs in the first on a two-run single by Evan Edwards and an RBI single by Peyton Burdick. The LumberKings scored again in the sixth inning, when they scored six runs, including a two-run home run by J.D. Osborne.

Luis Rijo (5-8) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out seven in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Kernels were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the LumberKings' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.