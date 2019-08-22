Mey, Garcia and Lane shut out AZL Royals, AZL Reds wins 3-0

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Mey, Pedro Garcia and Thomas Lane combined for a shutout as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Royals 3-0 on Thursday.

Garcia (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing six hits over five scoreless innings. Luis Barroso (2-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and 11 hits while striking out four in the Arizona League game.

In the top of the second, AZL Reds grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Sebastian Almonte. The AZL Reds then added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Fidel Castro hit a solo home run, while Elvis Gomez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rafael Franco in the seventh.

Castro homered and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

The AZL Royals failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. AZL Royals was blanked for the third time this season, while the AZL Reds staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.