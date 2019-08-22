Joseph’s run leads Spokane to 10-8 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Starling Joseph scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 10-8 victory over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.

The error started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Indians an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, David Garcia hit a sacrifice fly and Jonah McReynolds got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth, Everett cut into the deficit on a forceout that scored Cesar Izturis Jr..

Joe Corbett (3-0) got the win in relief while Brock Minich (0-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.