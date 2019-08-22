Rockies take on the Cardinals following Melville’s solid showing

Colorado Rockies (58-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-58, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (12-5, 4.71 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-13, 4.30 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Tim Melville. Melville pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

The Cardinals are 36-24 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.99, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Rockies are 25-40 on the road. Colorado's team on-base percentage of .327 is tenth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an OBP of .374.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 28 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Dexter Fowler is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .555. Ryan McMahon is 10-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .311 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (lower body), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).