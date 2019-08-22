Colina’s double leads DSL D-backs1 to 6-2 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Angel Colina hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the DSL D-backs1 to a 6-2 win over the DSL White Sox on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the DSL D-backs1 and a three-game winning streak for the DSL White Sox.

The double by Colina scored Daniel Leon and Dairon Cuevas to give the DSL D-backs1 a 3-2 lead.

The DSL D-backs1 later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Cuevas hit a two-run double and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Roaldo Carvajal (3-1) got the win in relief while Jorge Ferrer (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yolbert Sanchez doubled twice and singled for the DSL White Sox.