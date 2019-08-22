Moquete’s homer leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 8-6 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Darlin Moquete hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to an 8-6 win over the DSL Twins on Thursday.

The home run by Moquete gave the DSL Cardinals Blue a 6-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for DSL Cardinals Blue. Earlier in the inning, DSL Cardinals Blue tied the game when Leudy Pena hit an RBI single.

The DSL Cardinals Blue later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Moquete hit an RBI single and Erik Pena scored on a groundout to secure the victory.

DSL Twins saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeury Lopez stole home in the sixth inning and Nelson Roberto hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the DSL Cardinals Blue lead to 8-6.

DSL Cardinals Blue starter Wilmer Ortega (5-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Gutierrez (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing six runs and four hits over two innings.

Roberto homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the DSL Twins.