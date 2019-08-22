Escotto’s run leads DSL Yankees to 6-4 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Maikol Escotto scored on a passed ball in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Yankees to a 6-4 win over the DSL Nationals on Thursday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Yankees a 5-4 lead after Escotto hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The DSL Yankees tacked on another run in the eighth when Carlos Verdecia scored on an error.

Yordanny Sosa (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Kevin Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.