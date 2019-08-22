De La Rosa leads DSL Blue Jays over DSL Reds 5-4

, (AP) -- Marcos De La Rosa tripled and singled as the DSL Blue Jays defeated the DSL Reds 5-4 on Thursday. The DSL Blue Jays swept the short two-game series with the win.

DSL Blue Jays got on the board first in the third inning when it put up three runs, including an RBI triple by De La Rosa and an RBI single by Juan Pizarro.

The DSL Reds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Wilmer Alcantara drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jeferson Geraldo.

The DSL Blue Jays later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Gabriel Martinez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Willfrann Astudillo to secure the victory.

DSL Reds saw its comeback attempt come up short after Samuel Colmenarez and Geraldo scored on an error and Deybert Lozano hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the DSL Blue Jays lead to 5-4.

Andres Garcia (2-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Reds starter Martin Salazar (5-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.