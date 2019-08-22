Munoz’s single leads DSL Orioles1 over DSL Padres in 11 innings

, (AP) -- Joel Munoz hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the DSL Orioles1 to a 7-5 win over the DSL Padres on Thursday. The DSL Orioles1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Raily Nunez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, DSL Orioles1 added an insurance run when Gilberto Machado scored on a double by Erison Placencia.

The DSL Orioles1 scored one run in the 10th before DSL Padres answered in the bottom of the inning when Neifi Antunez hit an RBI single, bringing home Axcel Peralta to tie the game 5-5.

Yeudry Manzanillo (6-0) got the win in relief while Nick Rios (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Several DSL Padres chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Edwin Rojas doubled twice, also stealing a base. The DSL Padres left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.