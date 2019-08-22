Baker leads Palm Beach to 3-0 win over Bradenton

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Luken Baker hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday.

The home run by Baker scored Chase Pinder to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fifth when Nolan Gorman hit an RBI triple, bringing home Scott Hurst.

Palm Beach starter Alvaro Seijas (4-1) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Osvaldo Bido (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and two hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Rodolfo Castro doubled twice and singled for the Marauders. Bradenton was blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Palm Beach staff recorded its 13th shutout of the year.

Palm Beach improved to 6-3 against Bradenton this season.