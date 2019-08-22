Stockton, Spooner lead Greeneville to 10-0 win over Kingsport

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Mike Spooner had two hits and scored three runs, and Spencer Stockton struck out nine hitters over eight innings as the Greeneville Reds topped the Kingsport Mets 10-0 on Thursday.

Stockton (2-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one hit.

Greeneville had a big four-run second inning in the blowout victory. Ivan Johnson hit a three-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Benito Garcia (1-4) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Mets were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Reds' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.