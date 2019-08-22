Howard leads Reading to 2-1 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Spencer Howard allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Howard (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Reading extended its lead when Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Henri Lartigue.

The Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Mylz Jones scored on an error.

Ashton Goudeau (3-3) went three innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Eastern League game.