Bae’s double leads Greensboro to 11-3 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ji-Hwan Bae hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to an 11-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Grasshoppers and a three-game winning streak for the Shorebirds.

The double by Bae, part of a four-run inning, gave the Grasshoppers a 5-1 lead before Fabricio Macias hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Greensboro right-hander Steven Jennings (6-11) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Drew Rom (6-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Shorebirds, Johnny Rizer singled three times.