India leads Chattanooga to 11-4 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jonathan India hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Mobile BayBears 11-4 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lookouts and a three-game winning streak for the BayBears.

Chattanooga had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and four in the third.

In the first, Brantley Bell and Samir Duenez hit RBI singles, while India hit a two-run home run in the third.

Chattanooga starter Wendolyn Bautista (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Oliver Ortega (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

Jack Kruger singled three times, driving home three runs for the BayBears.