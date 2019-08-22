Diaz’s single leads Peoria to 2-1 win over Quad Cities

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Imeldo Diaz hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 2-1 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday.

Brendan Donovan scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a single by Diaz.

In the bottom of the first, Peoria grabbed the lead on a double by Diaz that scored Edwin Figuera. Quad Cities answered in the seventh inning when C.J. Stubbs hit an RBI double, bringing home Zach Biermann.

Wilfredo Pereira (1-0) got the win in relief while Devin Conn (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.