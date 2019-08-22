Leal leads Tennessee to 8-2 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Erick Leal allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Jackson Generals in an 8-2 win on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Smokies and a four-game winning streak for the Generals.

Leal (3-4) allowed one run while striking out four to get the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Smokies took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Vimael Machin en route to the two-run lead.

Josh Green (2-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.