Sports
Rickard hits two homers as Sacramento gets past El Paso 9-3
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Joey Rickard hit two of the Sacramento River Cats' five home runs in a 9-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.
Cristhian Adames, Jaylin Davis and Aramis Garcia also homered for the River Cats.
Rickard hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the fifth, both off Emmanuel Ramirez.
Sacramento left-hander Conner Menez (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ramirez (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.
Despite the loss, El Paso is 6-3 against Sacramento this season.
Comments