Philadelphia battles DC United in Eastern Conference showdown

DC United (10-9-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (13-8-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference battle when the Philadelphia Union and DC United face off.

The Union are 10-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 5-0-0 in one-goal games.

DC United is 6-4-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 35 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has 11 goals and one assist for Philadelphia. Marco Fabian has four goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

Wayne Rooney has 11 goals and six assists for DC United. Lucas Rodriguez has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

DC United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: None listed.

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).