Atlanta faces New York, aims to build on Soroka’s strong outing

Atlanta Braves (77-52, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (67-60, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.09 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (8-7, 2.61 ERA)

LINE: Mets -179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Soroka. Soroka went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Miami.

The Mets are 30-27 against NL East opponents. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .400.

The Braves are 35-21 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has slugged .460, good for second in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .575 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 40 home runs and is slugging .595. Amed Rosario is 19-for-47 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 155 hits and is batting .298. Freeman is 9-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .312 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Braves: 8-2, .237 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets Injuries: Marcus Stroman: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot), Brian McCann: (knee).