Cease scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (63-66, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-69, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-8, 3.60 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-6, 5.93 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Texas will play on Friday.

The White Sox are 31-31 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .403 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .545 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 25-39 away from home. Texas has a collective .250 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .304. The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Ross Detwiler notched his second victory and Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Ariel Jurado took his 10th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 56 extra base hits and is batting .275. James McCann is 10-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 134 hits and is batting .282. Santana has 12 hits and is batting .286 over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (hip).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Danny Santana: (hamstring).