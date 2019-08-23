Thomas hits walk-off homer, DSL Cardinals Red beats DSL Brewers 4-3

, (AP) -- Erick Thomas hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Cardinals Red beat the DSL Brewers 4-3 on Friday.

The DSL Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Farlyn Manon scored on a passed ball.

Reliever Augusto Calderon (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two while allowing one hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Stanley Encarnacion (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Brewers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.