Rodriguez, Hampton lead Lakeland to 7-1 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Elvin Rodriguez tossed a three-hit complete game and Reece Hampton homered, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers topped the Tampa Tarpons 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Rodriguez (11-8) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Lakeland started the scoring with a big second inning, when John Valente hit a three-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock Deatherage.

Following the big inning, the Tarpons cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Alexander Palma hit an RBI double, scoring Oswaldo Cabrera.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Glenn Otto (2-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked four.