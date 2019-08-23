Perez’s single leads GCL Tigers West over GCL Phillies East in 10 innings

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Eduardo Valencia and Jeremiah Burks scored on a single, and Jared Mang scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the GCL Tigers West to a 9-5 win over the GCL Phillies East on Friday.

The single capped the five-run inning for the GCL Tigers West after Alvaro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly and Burks drew a bases-loaded walk to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, GCL Phillies East scored on a single by Vito Friscia that brought home Wilfredo Flores. However, the rally ended when Doug Domnarski got Curtis Mead to ground out to end the game.

Burks homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Domnarski (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Ulloa (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Tigers West improved to 5-2 against GCL Phillies East this season.