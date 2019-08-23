Martin leads West Virginia to 1-0 win over Lakewood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Matt Martin allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the West Virginia Power over the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Martin (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Billy Cooke advanced to third on a flyout by Caleb Ricca and then scored on a single by Matt Sanders.

Manuel Silva (5-6) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out eight in the South Atlantic League game.

The BlueClaws were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

West Virginia improved to 11-4 against Lakewood this season.