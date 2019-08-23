Basabe, Remillard lead the way for Birmingham

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Luis Alexander Basabe homered and singled as the Birmingham Barons topped the Tennessee Smokies 9-3 on Friday.

Zach Remillard doubled and singled twice with two runs for Birmingham.

Birmingham went up 4-0 in the second after Joel Booker hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by L. Gonzalez.

The Barons later added three runs in the third and two in the eighth. In the third, Alfredo Gonzalez and Booker drove in one run each, while L. Gonzalez scored on an error in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kodi Medeiros (4-8) got the win in relief while Tennessee starter Chih-Wei Hu (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.