Quintana hits walk-off single, Round Rock beats New Orleans 3-2
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Lorenzo Quintana hit a walk-off single, as the Round Rock Express topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 3-2 on Friday.
Kyle Tucker scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Taylor Jones and then went to third on a single by Jones.
Eddy Alvarez stole home in the second inning to give the Baby Cakes a 1-0 lead. The Express came back to take the lead in the second inning when Nick Tanielu hit a two-run home run.
New Orleans tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Austin Dean hit a solo home run.
Round Rock starter Brandon Bielak allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings. He also struck out 10 and walked two. Ralph Garza (8-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dylan Lee (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Tanielu homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.
